New figures show strong rise in passenger numbers on Galway-Limerick line

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show there was a considerable rise in the number of passengers using the Limerick to Galway rail line last year.

Almost 390 thousand users traveled the route during 2018 – an increase of around 35 thousand on the figure recorded in 2017.

The increase comes despite a significant impact on the service in early 2018, caused by serious flooding at Ballycar.

Iarnrod Eireann is now predicting that passenger numbers will see a similar rise this year – with 420 thousand people expected to use the Western Rail Corridor during 2019.

Galway East Independent Junior Minister Sean Canney says the Limerick to Galway line continues to be the fastest growing route on the rail network.

