Galway Bay FM

28 December 2023

~1 minutes read

New festival for Galway will boost city economy

Share story:
New festival for Galway will boost city economy

Galway is to get another festival, which will be a boost to the local economy

Tonnta – celebrating the Irish language and Galway as a bilingual city – is wrapped around the new St Brigid’s bank holiday and will run from Fenbruary 1st to 5th

Gaillimh le Gaeilge has planned the new festival which is co – funded by Galway City Council, Fáilte Ireland, Plean Teanga Chathair na Gaillimhe and Gaillimh le Gaeilge.

As part of the designation of Galway as a city of culture and as an official bilingual city, a partnership is also being formed with the Galway Culture Company.

The programme will feature a diverse range of performances including: Altan at the Townhall Theatre, Liam Ó Maonlaí at an Taibhdhearc, a Céilí on Eyre Square, Bilingual Talks & workshops and children’s events

Share story:

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning, along with a hail alert

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning this evening, along with a hail alert The wind and rain alert remains in place fo...

Deadline looms for submissions on City Council’s Climate Action Plan

The deadline is looming for submissions on Galway City Council’s Climate Action Plan The Plan commenced a period of public consultation on November 24th...

An Bord Pleanala refuses office and apartment block in Furbo

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a new office and apartment block in Furbo. The project led by Noel O’ Mainin sought to demolish an existing ...

Thefts from shops in Galway up 50% since last year

New data from the CSO reveals that thefts from shops in Galway from July to September increased by over 50% compared to the same period last year It shows...