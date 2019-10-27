New Family Support Worker to be allocated to Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Family Support Worker is to be allocated to Loughrea.

The move is part of a national Government initiative to provide increased support to Family Resource Centres across the country.

The Loughrea Family Resource Centre is located at Piggott Street in the town and offers a range of services and training courses.

These include counselling, outreach programmes, support for the elderly, social activity groups, and support for children in difficult family circumstances.

It’s expected the new Family Support Worker will be in place in Loughrea before the end of the year.