New facilities for Colaiste an Chreagain in Mountbellew

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New classrooms have been approved for Colaiste an Chreagain in Mountbellew

They include a multimedia and construction studies room

Work is also to start shortly on a new set down area, and these latest developmets will see an investment of 600 thousand euro

Meanwhile, a new state of the art science room is almost ready, and will open in September

Chairman of the board of management Cllr Michael Connolly says these facilities are a great boost to the Mountbellew school which was threatened with closure four years ago – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]