Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new art exhibition, to represent women who have been victims of domestic abuse, was unveiled today at ATU Wellpark Campus.

The piece was commissioned by COPE Galway, and completed by artist Maura Finnegan.

The arts consists of seven women’s faces and below each one is a QR code which will lead people to an online link to the women’s stories.

Rachel Timoney attended today’s event.