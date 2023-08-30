New exhibition marks 70 years of Kenneth Webb at Kenny’s Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new exhibition opening this week will mark the 70 year association of renowned artist Kenneth Webb with Galway’s Kenny Gallery

One of Ireland’s most important and influential landscape painters, he is still painting today at age 96

In 1953, Kenneth Webb first walked through the door of Kennys in High Street in Galway, attracted by a splash of colour on locally handwoven rugs hanging outside the bookshop.

So began a unique gallery and artist relationship, still going strong 70 years later.

This Friday a new exhibition of over 40 paintings by the renowned artist will open at The Kenny Gallery in Liosban

This exhibition features a return to some favourite subjects – the bogs and bog pools, the wildflowers and rocks of Connemara

It also includes several important retrospective works to augment the vibrant new paintings.

The official opening at 6 this Friday evening by his artist daughter Susan Webb is open to all and runs until September 26th