New electronic health record system for Galway’s Bon Secours Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bon Secours Health System – which includes Bon Secours Hospital Galway – has announced an investment of 25 million euro.

It’s to implement a transformative new electronic health record system for all hospitals in the group, in partership with healthtech firm MEDITECH.

The organisation says it’ll revoluntionise the healthcare experience for patients, through improved patient safety, enhanced clinical care, and increased operational efficiency.

The project will create 30 new jobs now, with a further 30 in September – they’re described as flexible roles that’ll be filled across the network.