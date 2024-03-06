Galway Bay FM

6 March 2024

~1 minutes read

New electric car registrations down 16% in Galway last month

Share story:
New electric car registrations down 16% in Galway last month

There’s been a drop in new electric car registrations so far this year in Galway compared to the same time in 2023.

That’s despite an increase in total new car sales in the city and county in 2024.

Sales for new EVs in Galway are down 16 percent – with less than 200 registered since January 1st, compared to 234 this time last year.

Petrol cars continue to lead the new car market at 33 percent; Diesel is next at 24 percent, followed by Hybrid at 22 percent.

Share story:

Cabinet Minister critical in response to Mairead Farrell on people "having no choice" but to emigrate

A Cabinet Minister has criticised Sinn Fein policy in a response to claims from Deputy Mairead Farrell that many people “have no choice” but t...

University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets

A lecturer at the University of Galway is part of an international team of astronomers shedding new light on the process of planet formation. Dr. Christia...

University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People

A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People. Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research...

Galway company takes home renowned digital marketing award

A Galway based company has taken home a renowned digital marketing award. Lorg Media, based in Galway City, won the Spider Award for Best in Social Media ...