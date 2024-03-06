New electric car registrations down 16% in Galway last month

There’s been a drop in new electric car registrations so far this year in Galway compared to the same time in 2023.

That’s despite an increase in total new car sales in the city and county in 2024.

Sales for new EVs in Galway are down 16 percent – with less than 200 registered since January 1st, compared to 234 this time last year.

Petrol cars continue to lead the new car market at 33 percent; Diesel is next at 24 percent, followed by Hybrid at 22 percent.