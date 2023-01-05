New electric car registrations doubled in Galway in 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were more than double the amount of new electric cars registered in Galway last year compared to 2021.

The report has been released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

In 2022, over 600 new electric vehicles were registered in Galway, more than twice the 300 registered during the previous year.

The figure represents 14% of the almost 4,500 cars bought in the county in 2022.

Most counties experienced a similar jump, with an 80% increase in registrations nationwide.

Of the 105,000 new cars registered across the country last year, 15,000 were electric cars.