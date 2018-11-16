Current track
New economic strategy to chart development of west until 2040

16 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new strategy which outlines Galway economic development until 2040 has been formally adopted.

The ‘Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy’ has been adopted by the Northern & Regional Western Assembly.

The NWRA administers major EU funding programmes across eight counties in the region including Galway.

The new strategy aims to strengthen infrastructure and identify region specific investment opportunities to provide jobs and support population growth.

There’ll be a particular focus on Galway City – and the need for long-term planning for a projected population increase of 50 percent by 2040.

The full strategy is now on public display at www.NWRA.ie as part of the public consultation process.

