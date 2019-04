Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new multi-million euro fire station in Tuam will be officially opened tomorrow.

Construction began on the €2m euro facility on the Milltown Road in 2017 – which entered service in recent months.

Galway East Junior Minister Sean Canney will now officially cut the ribbon on the development tomorrow afternoon at 2pm.

Minister Canney says it’s an important development in the town.

To hear from Minister Canney, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…

Photo – Carey Building Contractors