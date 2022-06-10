New €10.5 million orthopaedic theatres opening in Merlin Park Hospital today

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Two new state of the art elective orthopaedic theatres are opening in Merlin Park Hospital today.

The new €10.5 million facility will replace the original theatres that were forced to close back in 2017 due to an unrepairable leaking roof.

Since the theatres closure in 2017, measures like the use of one refurbished theatre in Merlin Park and the use of theatre spaces at UHG have been used to alleviate pressure.

This new build will increase capacity, reduce waiting lists and waiting times for elective procedures.

Local TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton says this development is critical for orthopaedic patients in the region.