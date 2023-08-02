New drive to tackle invasive rhododendron in areas of Connemara and West Mayo

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community based project has been launched to tackle invasive rhododendron plants in areas of Connemara and West Mayo

While it’s vibrant pink flowers may appear picturesque, this non-native plant can rapidly re-seed and outcompete native vegetation

This leads to a decline in biodiversity and the loss of habitat for native wildlife.

The “Dúlra” project to tackle the problem is a collaboration between FORUM Connemara and the Leenane Devlopment Association

Conor Ryan, project ecologist, explains how the team plan on reducing the spread of rhododendron: