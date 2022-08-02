New draft bye-laws for Galway beaches to go on public display shortly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New draft bye-laws on what can and can’t be done on beaches across Galway will go on public display in the coming weeks.

Bans on the gathering of drift seaweed, impromptu filming and the presence of dogs during certain hours are among the actions being proposed for certain areas.

Councillor Tom Curran laid down his parameters regarding support for the Draft Beach regulations at this week’s meeting of Galway County Council. In strongly objecting to a proposed prohibition on gathering drift weed from beaches, Councillor Curran said this was a right people always had even before we got our own independence.

Councillors Gerry King from Connemara supported Councillor O Curraoin and east and north Galway Councillors, Andrew Reddington and Michael Connolly rowed in behind him. Director of Services, Michael Owens, explained that changes could be proposed at a later stage.

There is also a ban on filming on beaches unless permission is obtained from the Co Council and Councillor Alistar McKinistry expressed concern about this. He stated that film makers might only come upon a suitable location at short notice and it had to be taken into account that film-making is being encouraged in County Galway.

It is also proposed that dogs would not be allowed beaches between 11 in the morning and 7 in the evening.

The proposed by-laws will be on public display soon.