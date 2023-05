Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new disability day service hub in Creggs aims to provide individualised supports for adults with an intellectual disability.

The ‘Avondale Hub’, operated by Ability West, has officially been opened at the Creggs Rugby Club.

The service will focus on supporting adults with disabilities to maximise their independence and inclusion in the community.

CEO Dr Audrey Pidgeon outlines how the new service will benefit the community: