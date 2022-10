A new Disability Action Group is to be launched by the Irish Wheelchair Association in Galway.

The group will aim to bring people with disabilites together with a focus towards lobbying and advocating on issues for the disabled.

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend a public information meeting in the Ard Rí House Hotel, Tuam on October 17th.

National Access Manager Emma-Jane Morrissey hopes the group will be a strong voice for disabled people: