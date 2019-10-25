New digital innovation hub officially opened in Spiddal

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Minister for Rural and Community Development has officially opened the new Spiddal gteic digital innovation hub today.

Minister Michael Ring opened the centre this afternoon at a special ceremony in Connemara.

The hub is designed to encourage job creation, assist remote working and support the Irish language.

It features high speed broadband, 64 desk spaces, laboratory facilities and a range of modern business supports.

The hub is part of a new network of innovation and digital hubs located throughout Ireland’s Gaeltacht areas, with three currently in operation in Galway.

The project has been funded by the Department for Rural and Community affairs and Udarás na Gaeltachta.

Centres are currently operating in Carna, An Cheathrú Rua and Na Forbacha.

Minister Ring says this centre will be vital for job creation in the future.