New CT scanner to become operational at Portiuncula in July

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s expected a new CT scanner at Portiuncula Hospital will become operational by the end of July.

The scanner was due to be replaced a number of years ago – but it was discovered a new machine would not fit at the location due to space constraints.

At this month’s meeting of the Health Forum West, it was revealed building works to accommodate a replacement scanner are now at an advanced stage.

The new CT scanner is expected in June, and the HSE expects it will be ready for operational use by the end of July.

It was also noted a temporary CT scanner is also now on-site and is currently being commissioned.

Forum member and local Councillor Evelyn Parsons says after long delays there’s now light at the end of the tunnel for this vital equipment.

More on Galway Bay fm news