New CT scanner to become operational at Portiuncula Hospital in coming weeks

GBFM newsroom – Its expected a new CT Scanner at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe will become operational in the coming weeks.

The long-awaited scanner was delivered in recent days and will be installed in a newly constructed expansion of the Radiology department.

The scanner was due to be replaced a number of years ago – but it was discovered a new machine would not fit at the location due to space constraints.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons says it’s a relief that there’s now an end in sight – and the upgrade will support improved quality services in the hospital.