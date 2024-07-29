Galway Bay FM

29 July 2024

New creativity fund for people living in emergency accommodation launched in Galway city

A new fund to support access to arts, culture, and creativity for people in emergency accommodation has been launched in Galway City.

It will provide small individual grants for music or art lessons, workshops, or to purchase art materials or musical equipment.

The Emergency Homeless Accommodation Creativity Fund will be administered by COPE and Simon, in conjunction with their key workers.

Head of Homeless Services at Galway Simon, Karen Feeney, spoke to Sarah Slevin about the initiative:

