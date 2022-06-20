New County Development Plan comes into effect today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new County Development Plan comes into effect from today.

The plan prepared by Galway County Council covers the period from 2022 – 2028 and is a blueprint for the sustainable development of the county.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Joe Byrne said there’s been a number of very important changes in the new plan.

He said these include changes to planning for homes in villages with no local area plan such as Clarinbridge, Ballinderreen and Ardrahan.

Photo – Draft Galway County Development Plan 2022-2028