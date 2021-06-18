New County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney says more council funding is key priority

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Peter Keaveney says securing more funding for the local authority is a key priority for his year in office

The Ballinasloe area Fine Gael Councillor has just been elected, under an established voting pact, at the county council AGM being held in Glenamaddy this afternoon

He’ll succeed Athenry-Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity in the chair

Cathaoirleach Keaveney spoke to our reporter Paul Hyland just after his election – tune in on the hour to hear what he has to say

Meanwhile, a new Mayor of Galway will be elected later this afternoon, also through an established voting pact

Independent City Central Councillor Mike Cubbard, will hand over his chains of office at the AGM of Galway City Council being held in Leisureland this afternoon at 4.

It’s expected he’ll be succeeded in the role by his constituency colleague, Independent Councillor Collette Connolly.