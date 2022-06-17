New county and city mayors to be elected this afternoon

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A new mayors for Galway city and and a new cathaoirleach for the county will be elected at separate meetings in the city this afternoon.

Mayor Colette Connolly and County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney will stand down after 12 months in office.

City Mayor Colette Connolly is expected to hand the chains of office over to Councillor Clodagh Higgins at City Hall.

Salthill-native Fine Gael Councillor Higgins joined Galway City Council in 2019 and is the sister of former Labour Senator Lorraine Higgins.

Meanwhile, at County Hall, it’s expected County Cathaoirleach Peter Keavney will be succeeded by Councillor Michael Moegie Maher.

Loughrea-native and Fine Gael Councillor Maher entered politics as a member of Loughrea Town Council in 2004.

Both positions are subject to a vote which will take place this afternoon.