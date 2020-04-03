New Contact Tracing Centre established in Croí building beside UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Contact Tracing Centre has been established beside University Hospital Galway.

The centre is located in a building owned by local heart and stroke charity, Croí, and has been set up in partnership with the HSE.

The Galway charity says it has ceased all face-to-face programmes in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 and therefore, decided to offer its vacant buildings to the HSE.

It follows the establishment of a seperate Contact Tracing Centre at GMIT earlier this week.

Croí has also offered its Courtyard Apartments, which usually accommodate the families of patients in emergency cardiac care, to staff at UHG.

The charity says the apartments can be used to accommodate ICU staff on the frontline who need to stay away from their families as part of infection control.

However, CEO of Croí, Neil Johnson says the charity’s services are still available to those in need.