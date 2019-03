Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new consultant neonatologist has been appointed at Galway University Hospitals.

Dr Johannes Buca Letshwiti graduated from NUI Galway in 2005 and has previously worked at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin – as well as as a consultant paediatrican at Mayo University Hospital.

He previously undertook training at a number of hospitals across Ireland as well in Canada, where he received a humanitarian award for outstanding patient care.