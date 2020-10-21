New consultant gastroenterologist at UHG aims to bring Endoscopic Ultrasound Scans to the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new consultant gastroenterologist has joined the Galway University Hospitals group, and is aiming to bring new services to the west which are currently only available in Dublin

Dr Muhammad Farman, will take up the post with the group with an interest in pancreatico-bilary medicine.

Dr Farman graduated from Ayub Medical College in Pakistan in 2007 and completed higher specialist training in Gastroenterology in Dublin’s Beaumont, Mater Hospital and St Vincent’s hospitals and in Cork at Mercy University Hospital

Dr Farman says he’s looking forward to expanding therapeutic endoscopy services at UHG and establishing diagnostic and therapeutic Endoscopic Ultrasound Scan, or EUS services for patients in the West of Ireland.

This is used in the diagnosis and staging of a wide variety of pancreatic and upper gastrointestinal cancers and in the management of biliary and pancreatic diseases.

Chris Kane, General Manager, Galway University Hospitals says Dr Farman’s appointment is an important step towards establishing an EUS Service for the West of Ireland and they are currently seeking funding for the specialist equipment to progress the development of the service.

Chris Kane points out that this new service will remove the need for patients to travel to Dublin and reduce preventable delays in diagnosis and treatment as a result of onward referrals.