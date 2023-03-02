New community hospital in Tuam to offer step-down beds to take pressure off UHG

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A new community hospital set to open in Tuam in the coming weeks will have step-down beds to take pressure off UHG.

At the HSE Health Forum West this week, it was confirmed the 50-bed residential care facility at Sean Purcell Road is due to be completed by the end of this month.

It will house around 17 residents of the current Aras Mhuire nursing home, while a number of beds will be allocated to step-down care.

A step-down bed caters to patients who require a considerable level of medical care, but not the full services of an acute hospital.

Councillor Donagh Killilea says this is a major boost for healthcare in the Tuam area: