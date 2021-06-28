New community healthcare hub in Tuam to become operational in October 2022

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new community healthcare hub for mental health and disability services in Tuam is expected to be operational by the end of October next year.

Works led by Carey Building Contractors began at the site of the former Grove Hospital last week.

The project will see the replacement of the Old Grove Building which will be converted into a modern mental health day service and a children’s disability network team base at a cost of approximately 13 million euro.

The current base for the community mental health team and day hospital is at the Toghermore Campus.

The team serves a population of approximately 56,000 people and have approximately 540 service users on the current caseload.

Breda Crehan Roche is Chief Officer with Community Healthcare West – she says the building will be handed over in October next year and it will then be operational on a phased basis.