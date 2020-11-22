New Clifden to Westport Bus Eireann Service comes into effect today

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The new Clifden to Westport Bus Service came into operation this morning.

The Service will run three times a day and is a year round service and was launched in conjunction with the National Transport Authority.

The route upgrade, which is one of five announced this afternoon, were identified by the NTA and will include enhanced frequency in weekday and weekend timetables and improved morning and evening peak services.

The funding was made available through the Government’s July stimulus plan which will lead to the creation of more than 110 new jobs in public transport.