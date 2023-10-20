Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

~1 minutes read

New city tour billed as “spine-tingling” journey into dark history of Galway

A “spine-tingling” journey into the darker and lesser known side of the history of Galway City.

That’s how Experience Galway is describing their new Halloween walking tour, “The Dark Tour of Galway”

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen braved the Dark Tour.

 

 

