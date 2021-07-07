New city centre sports college to create 20 new jobs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 20 jobs are set to be created at a new sports college in the city.

Setanta College has announced 20 positions for its new site which will include the college’s faculty and graduates.

The new Setanta Wellness facility in Briarhill Business Park offers strength, conditioning and performance science education.

The higher education institute also offers third level courses in human performance and sports science which are led by coaching experts in those areas.

Manager of the facility centre Luke Jordan says it aims to promote health and wellness education in the region