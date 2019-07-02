New cinema approved for Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is set to get a new cinema.

The county council has granted planning permission to Omniplex Holdings for a 5-screen cinema at Dunlo.

The single-storey cinema will be built on a site beside Aldi in Ballinasloe.

The county council has granted planning for the cinema with with 13 conditions attached.

Among the conditions is a stipulation that all groundworks within the site must undergo archaeological monitoring.

Another condition is that the hours of operation must be agreed with the local authority before the start of the development.