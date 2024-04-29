Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

New children’s Gaeilge series exploring the wild being launched in Moycullen

A new Irish series for children who want to learn more about the wild is being launched in Moycullen tomorrow.

The programme is being created by award-winning production company Abú Media, alongside TG4’s newest children’s channel Cula4.

Campa Fiáin will show children how to live and survive in the wild, and will air on Cula 4 every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30pm after its first broadcast on May 7th.

A first screening will take place at Wildlands in Moycullen tomorrow from 4pm, with a Q&A and survival games on offer afterwards.

