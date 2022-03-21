New chair of Galway IFA to focus on revision of climate change targets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new chair of the Galway IFA says a top priority will be looking for national and EU legislators to revisit plans for climate change targets in the agriculture sector.

Corofin farmer Stephen Canavan has been speaking to Galway Talks about his new position and aims for his term over the coming years.

He says the obvious biggest challenge facing farmers is spiraling input prices over the past year .

He argues farmers are willing to do their part on climate change but the current difficult circumstances shows an urgent need to revise some of the targets.