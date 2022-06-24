New chair of Ballinasloe district prioritises health, housing and climate action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The newly elected chairperson of Ballinasloe municipal district has put health, housing, climate action and biodiversity top of her agenda

Councillor Evelyn Parsons succeeds Sinn Féin’s Councillor Dermot Connolly

Independent Councillor Parsons was co-opted to Galway County Council in 2020 after now Senator Aisling Dolan of Fine Gael vacated her seat.

Dr Parsons is also proud to be the first ever female chairperson of the district.

Tune in to FYI [email protected] to hear more from Cathaoirleach Parsons