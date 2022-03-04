New central hub for Ukraine donations opening at Galway Racecourse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new central hub for the donations of supplies for Ukraine will open at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit this morning.

The Racecourse offered up the space after Polish retailer Smakoteka, based at Kingsvalley near Merlin Park, was inundated with supplies after making an appeal for donations.

Yesterday, the first truck departed from Galway to Poland loaded with essential supplies – while another truck will set off this day next week.

Donations so far have exceeded all expectations – with the owners of Smakoteka describing the response as overwhelming and amazing.

It prompted Galway Racecourse to offer up a space to ensure volunteers can keep pace with the public outpouring of support.

Clean, new items of clothing and winter wear are sought for men, women and children – as well as blankets, throws, sleeping bags, towels, pillows and duvets.

Also sought are essential items for babies, including nappies and formula, as well as pencils, crayons, notebooks and coloring books for children.

Those contributing are asked to pack items into cardboard boxes clearly marked with the contents.

Volunteers are also being sought to help in local humanitarian efforts – further information can be found at VolunteerGalway.ie.