New care programme for older people launched at embattled Clifden District Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new care programme for older people has been launched at Clifden District Hospital.

The clinic aims to cater to those with complex health and social care needs in their own community.

The new clinic comes amid long-running local concerns on the future of the hospital, difficulty in recruiting staff, and the downgrading of services.

The First Integrated Care Programme for Older Persons – or ICPOP – is a one-stop shop for those with complex health and social care needs.

It aims to shift the delivery of care away from acute hospitals towards community based, planned and co-ordinated care.

The team will work closely with local GP’s and Primary Care staff, in line with the vision for Sláintecare.

Galway Bay fm news contacted the HSE for comment, but was told no-one was available at this time to discuss the new clinic.