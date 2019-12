Galway Bay fm newsroom – A delay has been encountered in the development of a new cardiothoracic unit at University hospital Galway.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum where Connemara area councillor Daithí O Cualáin queried officials on its status.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan stated there has been a delay with the project due to space constraints.

He added a solution is being progressed to free up sufficient space for the unit.