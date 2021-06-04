New car sales up 14% in Galway for year to date

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car sales in Galway are up 14% for the year to date.

Figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that 2,462 cars were sold in the city and county between January and May of this year.

That’s compared to 2,163 over the same period last year – an increase of 299 vehicles.

Nationwide car sales are up 18% for the year to date, with over 60,000 units sold so far.

The top selling car brands this year have been Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai, while the top selling car model is the Hyundai Tucson.

Meanwhile, new electrical car sales are up by 114% this year, however, diesel is still the most popular engine type, with 36% of the market share, followed by petrol at 31%.

SIMI General Director Brian Cooke says the increasing popularity of electric vehicles is very positive.