New car sales in Galway up 10 per cent on January to July last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations in Galway for the first seven months of the year were up 10 per cent when compared to the same period in 2022

It’s lower than the national average increase of 20 per cent, but well above the lowest increase of one per cent in Wexford

4.167 new vehicles were registered in Galway for the first seven months of the year

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has published the registrations statistics

So far this year 18,458 new electric cars have been registered nationally, up 65 per cent on the same period for 2022

In Galway, 702 new electric cars have been purchased, up 52 per cent on January to July last year