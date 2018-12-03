New car sales in Galway drop by 3 percent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations in Galway are down almost 3 percent.

That’s according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry which reports 4758 vehicles were sold in Galway between January and November this year.

This compares to 4919 at the same time last year.

Nationally for the year to date, new car sales are down 4.4 percent.

The SIMI has noted a continued increase in imported used cars being registered.

