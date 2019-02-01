Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

New car sales figures in Galway drop by 15 per cent

Written by on 1 February 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Car sales figures for January are down by 15 percent in Galway compared to the same month last year.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, Galway saw 1,333 new car registrations last month compared to 1,568 in January 2018.

Figures published today also show that car sales in the county were down by over 3 per cent last year compared to 2017.

Meanwhile, Electric vehicle car sales for January increased significantly in Ireland compared to the same month last year.

There were 811 registrations last month – up from 104 in January 2018.

The figure is also more than the total number of electric vehicle car sales in 2017.

Overall, car sales figures nationwide for January are down by over 12 per cent.

Brian Cooke, Director General Designate, SIMI, says electric vehicle figures provided a boost. For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Salthill to pilot new ‘blue space’ programme

1 February 2019

0 0

Public consultation now open on 200 million euro re-development of Nun’s Island

1 February 2019

0 0

31 million euro for regional and local roads in Galway

1 February 2019

Continue reading

Next post

8 All-Ireland Final survivors for Dublin, 10 for Cork & twin sisters named in starting line-up, 7 Mayo debuts – Lidl NFL Division 1 Round 1 Team news

Thumbnail
Previous post

Podcast of Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Friday February 1st 2019

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend