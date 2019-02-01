New car sales figures in Galway drop by 15 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Car sales figures for January are down by 15 percent in Galway compared to the same month last year.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, Galway saw 1,333 new car registrations last month compared to 1,568 in January 2018.

Figures published today also show that car sales in the county were down by over 3 per cent last year compared to 2017.

Meanwhile, Electric vehicle car sales for January increased significantly in Ireland compared to the same month last year.

There were 811 registrations last month – up from 104 in January 2018.

The figure is also more than the total number of electric vehicle car sales in 2017.

Overall, car sales figures nationwide for January are down by over 12 per cent.

Brian Cooke, Director General Designate, SIMI, says electric vehicle figures provided a boost. For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]…