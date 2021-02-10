New car registrations in Galway down 22% in January

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations in Galway were down 22% for January compared to the same month last year.

Figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show 1,012 new cars were registered in the city and county last month – that’s down from 1,305 in January 2020.

Nationwide, new car registrations for January were down 18% – with Sligo reporting the sharpest decrease at 25%, followed by Galway, Cork and Kerry at 22%.

Light commercial vehicles dropped by 10%, while heavy goods Vehicle registrations also show a decrease of 4.5%.

Diesel remains the most popular engine type in 2021 accounting for 35% of new registrations, followed by petrol at 34%.

Meanwhile, registrations of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars have all increased.