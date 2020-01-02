New car registrations drop significantly in Galway in 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations dropped by 10 per cent in Galway last year when compared to the same period in 2018.

Nationally there were 117,100 new car registrations in 2019, down 6.8 per cent on 2018 figures, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

According to the report there were 4289 new cars registered in Galway in 2019 compared to 4766 the previous year.

Nationally, 3,444 new electric cars were registered in 2019 in comparison to 1,233 in 2018.

Imported used cars for November saw an increase of 14.7 percent, while total imports are up 9 percent on the year to date.

The hatchback meanwhile was Ireland’s top selling car body type last year, while grey remained the top selling colour.