New car registrations down by 10 per cent in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations in Galway are down by almost 10 per cent so far this year, compared to the same period last year.

There have been 2 thousand 919 new cars registered in Galway between January and May compared to more than 3 thousand 200 for the same months in 2018.

Official statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that nationally new car registrations are up by almost 5 per cent.

The top selling car brands registered this year are Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford and Skoda.

Director General of SIMI, Brian Cooke says new registrations in July could see a boost