New Cancer Care Centre at UHG to be included in HSE plans for 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister has announced that a new Cancer Care Centre at UHG is to be included in the HSE’s National Service Plan next year.

The current Centre of Excellence for Cancer Care caters to patients across the entire north-west region, but the facilities are described as outdated and not fit for purpose.

A public meeting led by medical experts was held in Salthill last month on the urgent need for a new centre, to ensure patients have access to timely diagnosis and care.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has now confirmed it will be included in the HSE’s upcoming NSP, which outlines the health and social care services to be provided nationwide.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Anne Rabbitte says it’s a very significant announcement.