New campaign aims to create 3,000 new jobs in Galway and West over five years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new campaign has been launched which aims to attract significant investment to Galway and the West over the next five years.

“Why Galway” is an initiative from Galway Chamber that aims to create an additional 3 thousand jobs across the region during that time.

It’s also hoped the campaign – run in conjunction with IDA Ireland, Galway City Council, and more than 50 local stakeholders – will create an additional 2 thousand enterprises by the end of 2026.

It would bring the number of active enterprises in the city and county to 16,500, as well as support 80 thousand people.

“Why Galway” is targeted at the domestic market, as well as The US, UK, EU and China.

The campaign will highlight Galway’s thriving med-tech and IT sectors and the appeal of the area from a professional, cultural and educational point of view, as well as promote the West as a place to work, study and live.

A dedicated website has been launched at www.WhyGalway.com

CEO of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery, says Galway has become a hotbed of investment in recent years and it’s crucial we promote continued, sustainable growth.

