Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The opening of a new butchers’ shop in Knocknacarra in the Autumn is to create 20 new jobs

James Whelan Butchers’ will open a new store at Dunnes Stores in Knocknacarra

This will be the first of its stores in Connacht, with 12 others across the country.

The family-run business will open its doors in Knocknacarra in October