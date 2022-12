Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been confirmed that a new bus service for areas in North Galway is going to tender.

The service will link Tuam, Headford, Corrandulla, Annaghdown, Menlo and Galway city.

The planned service will be for four returns per day, between 7AM and 7PM, and it will run seven days a week.

Athenry-Oranmore councillor James Charity outlines the areas it’s expected to serve: