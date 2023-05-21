New bus service between Tuam and Galway to launch tomorrow morning

A new bus route between Tuam and Galway will begin service from tomorrow morning.

The new service will be known as Route 438 and will run 7 days a week.

The new route is being launched by TFI Local Link Galway as part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.

Route 438 between Tuam and Galway will operate 3 times a day, seven days a week, using a fully electric vehicle.

It’ll serve Belclare, Caherlistrane, Headford, Bunatubber, Aucloggeen, Corrandulla, Annaghdown, Lisheenanoran, Clonboo, Ballindooly and Menlough.

Buses will depart Tuam for the city at 7.30am, mid-day, and 3.45pm Monday through Sunday.

In the opposite direction, they’ll depart Galway Cathedral at 9.30am, 1.40pm, and 5.25pm.

There’ll also be a an extra evening service between Tuam and Headford, departing Tuam at 7pm each day.